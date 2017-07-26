Jul 26th, 2017

At an event in NYC yesterday, the Moto Z2 Force was officially unveiled and we were able to get our hands on the device. Not only that, but we were also able to get a look at the brand new Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod.

 

So, today we’re taking you through what comes in the box for the latest device, as well as the new Moto Mod. Check out the video above to get a first look, and we have listed everything that’s in the box below.

What’s in the box?

  • Moto Z2 Force
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Product Safety & Warranty Info
  • SIM Removal Tool
  • Moto TurboPower Wall Charger
  • USB Type-C to Type-A Cable
  • 3.5mm to USB Type-C Adapter

Ask us anything!

Now that the Moto Z2 Force has arrived at Phandroid HQ, we are sure that you have many different questions about the device. Let us know in the comments some of your most important questions, and we’ll be sure to try and cover them in upcoming guides and videos.

Join in on the fun over at AndroidForums!

Now that we’ve got the Moto Z2 Force in hand, we’re putting it through its paces piece by piece. You can head over to AndroidForums to keep up with all of the fun!
local_offer    Moto Z2 Force   Motorola  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile offering BOGO deal on Moto Z2 Force

First Look: Moto Z2 Force [GALLERY]

Moto 360 Cam 4K camera mod announced

Moto Z2 Force vs Best Alternatives

POLL: Moto Z2 Force Worth It?

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertDEAL: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8
closeDEAL: Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung and Best Buy are both offering up to $300 on either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to celebrate the launch of the Coral Blue color variant.

3

more_vertRumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
closeHere’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (so far)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to be launching by the end of August, so we take a look at everything regarding the device to determine what’s going to be coming.

4

more_vertThe Moto Z2 Force isn't shaping up to be amazing
closeThe Moto Z2 Force may not be as amazing as we think

A new round of rumors has been shared which confirms a fair bit of information regarding the Moto Z2 Force ahead of its official announcement next week.

5

more_vertMotion Stills is now available for Android after a year on iOS
closeAfter a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills is finally available on Android

We’ve been doing this Android thing long enough to know that occasionally Google will debut new apps or features on iOS before they hit their own mobile OS. After a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills app is finally available on Android.

6

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

7

more_vertGoogle's news feed is getting another big update
closeGoogle’s news feed is getting a whole lot smarter starting today

Google has been fine tuning their machine learning algorithms for awhile now. In an update rolling out to their news feed, Google will now should you trending stories from around the world.

8

more_vertCricket offering 2 unlimited lines for $80/month
closeCricket is offering 2 unlimited data lines for $80/month

Cricket is offering two unlimited lines for only $80/month, but there’s some small print that makes this deal a lot less attractive than it appears.

9

more_vertThe Pixel 2 may feature the Snapdragon 836
closeThe Pixel 2 is said to feature Qualcomm’s next processor

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 processor which provides 10% faster performance than its predecessor.

10

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.