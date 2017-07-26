At an event in NYC yesterday, the Moto Z2 Force was officially unveiled and we were able to get our hands on the device. Not only that, but we were also able to get a look at the brand new Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod.

So, today we’re taking you through what comes in the box for the latest device, as well as the new Moto Mod. Check out the video above to get a first look, and we have listed everything that’s in the box below.

What’s in the box?

Moto Z2 Force

Quick Start Guide

Product Safety & Warranty Info

SIM Removal Tool

Moto TurboPower Wall Charger

USB Type-C to Type-A Cable

3.5mm to USB Type-C Adapter

