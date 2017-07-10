LG is set to announce a new smartphone tomorrow, one that will officially be known as the LG Q6. As the name sort of implies, the phone will have many of the same features as the LG G6 — small bezels, 18:9 “Full Vision” display, aluminum frame, wide angle camera — only at a little more of an affordable price.

At least, that’s what LG appears to be hinting out on a recent Facebook post. LG was asking Facebook users which feature they’d like to see most in their new phone, which makes it obvious that all the ones listed will be making the cut (otherwise, why mention them?). A teaser video confirms the 18:9 display while attempting to hype up the phone for a July 11th announcement.

According to recent rumors, the phone is expected to come equipped with most of the specs you’d expect from a mid-ranger (32GB storage, 3GB RAM). A second version of the phone — the LG Q6+ — will reportedly have 64GB and 4GB of RAM. Depending on the processor (likely Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 600 chipset) and battery size, this could be a compelling option for those needing the extra space and performance.

As for the price, it could launch at around $435, pitting up against more premium mid-range devices like the Moto Z2 Play. We’ll have all the details tomorrow once the LG Q6 becomes official. Stay tuned.

