Jul 7th, 2017

Andy Rubin, the founder of Android, announced his new ventures with Essential, along with the all-new Essential Phone. During an interview at the ReCode Code Conference, Rubin explained that the device would be shipping “within 30 days”, but that mark has come and gone with no comment from the company on what’s going on.

Naturally, this is leading us to believe that there happens to be some type of delay on the device, but with no communication from Rubin’s company, we’re left in the dark. This isn’t a great start for a company looking to get off the ground with a device that is priced at $700.

According to Business Insider, multiple attempts to reach Essential for comment have gone unanswered, which also doesn’t look too great. Despite launching with only one carrier (Sprint), there was hope that Rubin would look to change the smartphone world again with the Essential Phone.

The device features flagship-level specs, along with a new design which focuses on giving the consumer more screen real-estate without making the device too large. Behind the interesting 5.71-inch QHD display, is the Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We’ll keep our eyes and ears to the ground, but let us know what you think about the Essential Phone and if it is slowly turning into vaporware.
