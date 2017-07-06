Jul 6th, 2017

Despite tablets not being the most popular Android devices nowadays, that hasn’t stopped OEMs from continuing to release new options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the latest options to hit the market but features a steep price tag of $599.

When you add on the Samsung Keyboard flip cover, you’re looking at dropping another $150 for a productivity-focused tablet. However, if you were looking to pick one of these up for yourself, then you’ll want to check out this latest deal from B&H Photo & Video.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Specs

  • 9.7-inch Super AMOLED Display (2048 x 1536)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB expandable storage (up to 256GB)
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 6,000mAh Battery
  • USB Type-C
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

B&H Photo is currently offering the Galaxy Tab S3 and the keyboard case for just $499.99. That’s $100 off the retail price of the Tab S3 itself, and you get a free keyboard attachment so you can get some work done.

If you’re on the fence about picking up the Tab S3, you can check out our review here or check out Phandroid’s coverage via the links below.

