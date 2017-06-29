Today, the Moto Z2 Play has officially gone on sale and while you could buy the phone from a number of retailers (including Verizon Wireless), Best Buy is definitely giving you the best bang for your buck.
You can get the better equipped Verizon Moto Z2 Play — the one that comes with 4GB RAM/64GB storage — for $50 off. Further increasing the value, you get a free JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod from Motorola which attaches to the back of the phone for thumpin’ sound.
Moto Z2 Play hardware specs
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor
- 5.5″ Super AMOLED Full HD display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB internal storage + micro SD slot
- 12MP rear-facing camera / 5MP front facing camera
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat with more personalized settings and smarter notifications
- Water-repellent nano-coating
It’s not a bad deal at all and the discount alone knocks the monthly rate down to $14.91 over the course of 24 months (that’s lower than if you bought the 32GB/3GB version from Verizon). It’s easily the best deal you’ll get on the phone and if you’re looking to pick one up, hit up the link below.