Today, the Moto Z2 Play has officially gone on sale and while you could buy the phone from a number of retailers (including Verizon Wireless), Best Buy is definitely giving you the best bang for your buck.

You can get the better equipped Verizon Moto Z2 Play — the one that comes with 4GB RAM/64GB storage — for $50 off. Further increasing the value, you get a free JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod from Motorola which attaches to the back of the phone for thumpin’ sound.

Moto Z2 Play hardware specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor

5.5″ Super AMOLED Full HD display

4GB of RAM

64GB internal storage + micro SD slot

12MP rear-facing camera / 5MP front facing camera

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with more personalized settings and smarter notifications

Water-repellent nano-coating

It’s not a bad deal at all and the discount alone knocks the monthly rate down to $14.91 over the course of 24 months (that’s lower than if you bought the 32GB/3GB version from Verizon). It’s easily the best deal you’ll get on the phone and if you’re looking to pick one up, hit up the link below.