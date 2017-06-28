Rumors say Samsung’s dual camera system will debut inside the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 . Alleged CAD renders show as much, even.

And today, as Samsung tends to do, we get an announcement that the company is producing ISOCELL Dual camera sensors. This comes on the back of a bigger rebranding effort by the company to become a top player in mobile imaging:

ISOCELL Bright sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments

ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark

ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest Pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices

ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend

It’s not clear if Samsung will be making an aggressive push to have ISOCELL competing with the likes of Sony’s IMX line or if this is just for their own in-house work, but we imagine the latter scenario wouldn’t need a branding campaign.

So, if you’re simply a fan of ISOCELL tech — which separates each sensor pixel with a physical barrier to cut down on color bleed — this is great news, as it means your next smartphone could have the tech without it needing to be a Samsung phone. And for those who are fans of Samsung and have been waiting for dual cameras, the Galaxy Note 8 should be on your radar as of now.