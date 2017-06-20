Last week saw the opening of pre-orders for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium for interested parties in the US. This comes a month after the device launched in the UK and a few months after the device’s official announcement at MWC 2017.

However, the wait is now over, as the XZ Premium is now available from various retailers including Best Buy and Amazon. As for pricing, you’re looking at dropping about $800, and are limited to using the device with GSM carriers as there is no built-in CDMA support.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specs

5.5-inch 4K Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB Expandable Storage

13MP Front Camera

19MP Rear Camera

3,230mAh Battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

If you’re interested in picking up the Xperia XZ Premium for yourself, hit the button below and give us a heads up.