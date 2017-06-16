Jun 16th, 2017

We are gearing up to see a lot of new smartphones released in the next few months, one of which is probably the most anticipated device. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be released at IFA 2017, and we are seeing the rumor mill ramp up.

The latest leak gives a look at the front glass panel for the Note 8, revealing a very similar design to its little brother, the Galaxy S8. As expected, Samsung will be bringing its new Infinity Display to the Galaxy Note 8, which offers more screen real-estate in a smaller, overall form factor.

Ahead of the Galaxy S8 reveal, we saw similar panels leaked all over the place, confirming that Samsung would be moving away from its traditional design. From this panel, we can also deduce that the home button will also be removed from the Galaxy Note 8, as it was with the Galaxy S8.

As for what we are expecting to see when it comes to screen size, previous rumors have claimed the Note 8 will measure in at 6.3-inches. Hopefully, we’ll see the same 18:9 aspect ratio for the device, which will give users the ability to view more content without sacrificing much of anything.

Other rumors for the Galaxy Note 8 suggest that the Note 8 will be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC, along with at least 4GB of RAM. Additionally, we have heard rumblings that Samsung will again be placing the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device, due to the company not having enough time to get the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner ready for the front of the Note 8.

[SamMobile]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may not have Android O

Samsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

Galaxy S8 devices receive Bixby improvements

POLL: Satisfied with your Galaxy S8?

Samsung may debut the Note 8 at IFA 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

3

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

4

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

8

more_vertSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking
closeSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

A new report says an abandoned app on Samsung’s pre-2014 phones could have left millions exposed to a hacking attempt due to Samsung failing to re-register a domain.

9

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.

10

more_vertDeal: Nextbit Robin for $117
closeDEAL: It’s hard not to buy the Nextbit Robin at $117

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder.