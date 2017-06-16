We are gearing up to see a lot of new smartphones released in the next few months, one of which is probably the most anticipated device. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be released at IFA 2017, and we are seeing the rumor mill ramp up.

The latest leak gives a look at the front glass panel for the Note 8, revealing a very similar design to its little brother, the Galaxy S8. As expected, Samsung will be bringing its new Infinity Display to the Galaxy Note 8, which offers more screen real-estate in a smaller, overall form factor.

Ahead of the Galaxy S8 reveal, we saw similar panels leaked all over the place, confirming that Samsung would be moving away from its traditional design. From this panel, we can also deduce that the home button will also be removed from the Galaxy Note 8, as it was with the Galaxy S8.

As for what we are expecting to see when it comes to screen size, previous rumors have claimed the Note 8 will measure in at 6.3-inches. Hopefully, we’ll see the same 18:9 aspect ratio for the device, which will give users the ability to view more content without sacrificing much of anything.

Other rumors for the Galaxy Note 8 suggest that the Note 8 will be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC, along with at least 4GB of RAM. Additionally, we have heard rumblings that Samsung will again be placing the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device, due to the company not having enough time to get the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner ready for the front of the Note 8.

[SamMobile]