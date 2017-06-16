Jun 16th, 2017

Wireless earbuds are becoming increasingly popular nowadays, as a myriad of people are purchasing them due to them being practical and reasonably priced. Truly wireless earbuds are also gaining popularity due to them becoming widely available and the sound technology catching up.

There are a lot of different variations of wireless earbuds on the market and choosing one — especially one that won’t break the bank — is always a tough task. So, if you’re in the market for truly wireless earbuds, you’ll want to check out this deal from Amazon. 

For a short period of time Mindkoo have reduced their wireless earbuds from $79.99 down to $49.99. There’s also another offer for a further reduction by using the code “JPOZ7ZG6” which brings down the total cost to only $34.97.

Having personally used and tested this particular pair of wireless earbuds  I can confidently say that for this price it is totally worth it. The Mindkoo wireless earbuds offer excellent value for money with great bass, an ergonomic design that has a snug fit in your ears and not to mention the 2000mAh charging box it comes with. 

If you’re interested in picking one up for yourself, just hit the button below and check it out!

BUY ON AMAZON
