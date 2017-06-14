Jun 14th, 2017

With all of the hype surrounding the upcoming OnePlus 5, the company still hasn’t forgotten (yet) about the OnePlus 3 and 3T. OnePlus has just pushed the latest OxygenOS update to these devices, after being forced to pull the previous version from being sent out.

This latest OTA is still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and brings your device up to OxygenOS version 4.1.6 and brings a few minor changes and bug fixes. The biggest addition here is the inclusion of system notifications for “important information from OnePlus”. Other than that, the update also brings the May 1st Android security patch for both the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Here’s a full changelog of OxygenOS 4.1.6:

New additions:
• Added system push notifications for important information from OnePlus

Updates:
• Updated network settings for select carriers
• Updated OnePlus Community app to v1.8
• Updated Android Security Patch level to 1st May 2017
• Modified WiFi no internet indication icon

Bug fixes:
• Fixed storage issue present on 3rd party filemanagers
• Fixed VoLTE issue on certain Jio SIM cards
• Fixed connection issue on Android Auto

Optimizations:
• Battery
• Proximity sensor
• Camera low light focus
• Expanded screenshot

Other changes:
• Enhanced system stability

As with most of these OTA updates, OnePlus is rolling them out in waves, meaning that you can’t just spam your “Software Updates” button to make the update appear. Instead, you’ll have to wait until OnePlus is ready for you to have the update.

