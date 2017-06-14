We thought we’d seen the deal of the month yesterday when we saw Sprint letting the HTC 10 go for just $240, but it seems Amazon wants to give them a run for their money.

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder. You can get it in your choice of Midnight Black or Mint Blue. It’s also worth noting this is the GSM model, so Sprint and Verizon users needn’t apply.

The Nextbit Robin is a phone with quirky (but good) looks, and a unique take on the Android experience. It’s a cloud-based phone, and they use that cloud to give you virtually infinite space (it’s just 100GB, really).

The phone learns your usage habits over time and automatically archives files, photos, videos, and what have you when it detects you need more space.

When you need certain things back, you can access it and pull it down from the cloud. On your end, it looks seamless — it’s as if you have unlimited storage. It’s a neat approach, though not one that you can’t get on any other phone with a little of your own involvement.

Cloudy gimmicks aside, it’s a fine phone in its own right for $117. It ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, NFC, fingerprint sensor, and more.

The device ships for free if you can wait a few days, otherwise you can pay to get it as soon as tomorrow as of this writing. Prime members will also get that shipping at a reduced cost, so be sure to take advantage of that. The deal ends as the day expires, so act fast.