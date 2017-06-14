Jun 14th, 2017

We thought we’d seen the deal of the month yesterday when we saw Sprint letting the HTC 10 go for just $240, but it seems Amazon wants to give them a run for their money.

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder. You can get it in your choice of Midnight Black or Mint Blue. It’s also worth noting this is the GSM model, so Sprint and Verizon users needn’t apply.

The Nextbit Robin is a phone with quirky (but good) looks, and a unique take on the Android experience. It’s a cloud-based phone, and they use that cloud to give you virtually infinite space (it’s just 100GB, really).

The phone learns your usage habits over time and automatically archives files, photos, videos, and what have you when it detects you need more space.

When you need certain things back, you can access it and pull it down from the cloud. On your end, it looks seamless — it’s as if you have unlimited storage. It’s a neat approach, though not one that you can’t get on any other phone with a little of your own involvement.

Cloudy gimmicks aside, it’s a fine phone in its own right for $117. It ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, NFC, fingerprint sensor, and more.

The device ships for free if you can wait a few days, otherwise you can pay to get it as soon as tomorrow as of this writing. Prime members will also get that shipping at a reduced cost, so be sure to take advantage of that. The deal ends as the day expires, so act fast.

Buy the Nextbit Robin at Amazon
local_offer    Nextbit   Nextbit Robin  

stars Further Reading

Nextbit Robin gets Nougat update

Nextbit announces it has been acquired by Razer

Deal: Nextbit Robin for $179

Get a Nextbit Robin for only $169 on Amazon

This week’s best smartphone, smartwatch and

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

3

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

4

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint scanner may go on back again
closeSamsung could be rushing the Galaxy Note 8, and the fingerprint sensor may go on the back again

Our hope was that tech for putting a fingerprint scanner under the display would be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but new reports suggest Samsung won’t have it ready.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

8

more_vertHow the iPhone 8 will be Samsung Galaxy-like
closeThe new iPhone 8 will have some Samsung in it

When you look at Apple’s new iPhone 8 you’ll see Samsung’s Galaxy staring you right in the face.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

10

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.