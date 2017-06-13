The HTC U11 may be the hot new talk of the town, but don’t forget that the HTC 10 is still one of the best Android phones available. If you don’t mind being a bit late to the party, Sprint’s letting it go for a fantastic price.

The HTC 10 is down to just $240 in their latest deal. This price is for the device outright, which is pretty insane compared to the $400 or more you’d pay on, say, Amazon.

Those not interested in that lump sum can always go for the 24 monthly payments for $10 per month, too.

The HTC 10 combines beauty and years of refinement with HTC’s Sense, software that we still consider to be the most blissful when it comes to Android customizations. It also has hardware that still rocks to this day, including 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 820 chipset, as well as that gorgeous 5.2-inch Quad HD LCD display.

We’re not sure how long this price will remain at such a low point, so if you’re in need of an upgrade and didn’t want to cash out on something newer, this is definitely what you want your eyes on. Head here to buy one.