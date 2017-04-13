Apr 13th, 2017

Yesterday, a teaser for the HTC One X10 was leaked letting us know it’ll have a pretty big battery. And even after all the specs leaks we’ve had, we still hadn’t heard how big that battery was.

Now, more details are coming to light. The device will have a 4,000mAh pack inside, one which HTC says will last up to 2 days.

That figure is likely based on their idea of “typical usage scenarios” and not necessarily the mark that heavy users can hit. Regardless, that’s pretty nice.

The company will also do well to talk about how great it looks, and it does look great. Much better than the HTC One X9, anyway. The One X10 will have a metal unibody build, typical for a mid-range device in this day and age.

Other specs, in case you aren’t aware, include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 16MP and 8MP cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. All of this is said to be coming in at around $300, a fair asking price if those specs line up that way. Let’s hope to hear some info about its arrival some point soon.

