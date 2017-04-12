The HTC One X10 still hasn’t broken cover, but it seems HTC is ready to focus on getting it out so those who don’t have loads to spend on an HTC U Play or HTC U Ultra might have something new to own.

The device has leaked on Twitter in a new promotional flyer that plays up its big battery. While we’re not sure how big that battery actually is, we’re going to guess that it has to reach at least 3,500mAh before you start bragging about how big it is.

The phone itself certainly should be big enough to house such a unit, what with its expected 5.5-inch Full HD display calling for a pretty big chassis. There’s also room inside for a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and a 16MP camera on the rear. It’s nothing special by any stretch of the imagination, but for about $300 give or take, it’s a pretty attractive option.

Of course, none of it matters if the device never releases, but with promotional materials starting to pop up we’re hoping HTC is close to pushing it out of the door.