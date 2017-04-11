Been looking for a good reason to drop $200 on SanDisk’s 256GB microSD card? Well, don’t, because there’s no good reason to.

BUT, if you think dropping $119 on one is a good idea, we’re with you. That’s the price it’s going for as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today.

It comes with an SD Adapter, too.

We’ve seen the card reach this price once or twice before, but those days don’t come often so if you missed out last time then here’s your chance. You’re looking at $60 in savings from its current MSRP, which is nothing to scoff at.

We should note that your mileage may vary with this card depending on how you’re using it. It’s a Class 10 / UHS-1 chip, which means it can read/write at around 95 megabytes per second. If it’s just for document storage, music, and anything up to 1080p video recording, it works beautifully.

Where it might begin to struggle is with 4K video, particularly that which is shot at 60 frames per second. You might be able to get away with 4K @ 30FPS, but we’d just as soon recommend a more proper card to ensure you don’t run into any issues and to keep your creative options open. Those interested in the card can find the deal at the link ahead.