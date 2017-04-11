Apr 11th, 2017

It seemingly doesn’t end for LG. The company is dealing with an ongoing legal battle with consumers who are part of a class action lawsuit for mishandling device issues.

To be specific, LG’s V10 and G4 were prone to taking on random bootloop errors, an issue that has called for device replacements and repairs in liue of an actual fix from LG. The problem, they say, is that LG ships refurbished units with the same issue and, in some extreme cases, fails to take care of the issue at all.

But it seems those with even newer devices want in, with the LG V20, LG G5, and Nexus 5X all being added to the class action lawsuit for similar issues.

We’re not exactly sure if the rate of error is consistent from device to device, but enough folks have chimed in to convince the law firm handling the case to add them. There’s no harm in that which we can see, as the court proceedings should do well to prove or disprove the claim that this is a widespread issue affecting all of LG’s flagship launches from the past 2 years (a claim we personally think sounds pretty ridiculous but hey, stranger things and such).

LG has until May 8th to respond to the lawsuit, so stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.

[via Ars Technica]
