Late last month, Oppo unveiled the latest smartphone in its arsenal with the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus. The F3 Plus looks to revolutionize the selfie game, as the device features a dual-selfie camera setup. However, Oppo is continuing to just chug along as a new device has appeared on GFXBench.

When looking back at Oppo’s release schedule, it’s fairly safe to assume that we’re looking at the Oppo R11 here. The device features a 5.5-inch FHD display, along with an octa-core processor from Qualcomm. The device also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while running Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

What makes this device so interesting are the cameras. At first glance, you’ll see that the rear camera will come in at 16MP, while the front camera will measure in at 20MP. However, considering that GFXBench doesn’t recognize dual-camera setups, there’s a possibility that we could see dual-cameras on either the front or rear of the R11.

It’s unknown when we’ll actually see the Oppo R11 unveiled, but a safe bet would be for some time in June. Regardless, Oppo is continuing to roll out new smartphones as it looks to dominate the mid-range market.

[GSMArena | GFXBench]