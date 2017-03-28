Mar 28th, 2017

Late last year, we started hearing of a new flagship device from HTC which was codenamed the “HTC Ocean“. The device looks to revolutionize the smartphone game while offering features that almost seem futuristic.

Despite things dying down a bit in the rumor mill, Evan Blass from VentureBeat has decided to get the mill running again. This latest set of rumors suggests that the HTC Ocean is, in fact, real, and will sport the following specs:

  • 5.5-inch WQHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 16MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera
  • 64GB/128GB Expandable Storage
  • Android 7.1 Nougat w/ Sense 9.0

Considering the device’s codename likely won’t make it to market, Blass explains that the device will be rebranded as the “HTC U”. This would follow in line with the U Ultra and U Play which were released in January.

However, Blass also seemingly confirmed some software features which were rumored last year. These features, named Edge Sense, allow for you to interact with your device using just the metal frame. The software will allow for “customizable actions with gestures such as squeezing or swiping along its left and right sides.”

Finally, Blass revealed that we are likely to see an announcement of the HTC U sometime “mid to late April, with a global retail release following in early May”. If these renders and software features come true, this may be HTC’s best chance to get back some of the market share its lost in recent years.

[VentureBeat]
