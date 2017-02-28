A long while ago, HTC was rumored to be working on a phone potentially named “HTC Ocean” with one big feature: Sense Touch. This feature was visualized in a concept product reel by a designer known to work with the company.

The gist of it is you can slide and tap your finger along the edge of the phone to perform various actions, such as zooming in with the camera. Well, it appears that may have been true, with a supposed screenshot of the feature popping up, this time as “Edge Sense.”

HTC’s early 2017 announcement didn’t bring us that phone. It brought us these fine things known as the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra . But this leaves open hope that HTC may still be planning to launch the thing at some point.

Rumors say it’ll be part of the “U” brand of phones whenever it does launch, but that’s neither here nor there. We’re just waiting to hear that it’s real and exists, and hopefully that won’t take too much longer to figure out.

