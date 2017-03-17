The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the first big release from the South Korean company after the Galaxy Note 7 disaster. Samsung has taken extra precautions to make sure it got everything right with the S8, so that we don’t end up with another few months of annoying headlines.

However, it seems that analysts are expecting something that we weren’t. A recent report from BusinessKorea suggests that analysts are expecting the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to outsell the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Considering that Samsung sold more than 50 million units of the S7 lineup, this is a rather large order to fill. However, if it the analysts say it will happen, it will, right? We’ve seen numerous Galaxy S8 leaks over the last few months, leading to some speculation that Samsung may even be behind some of them to help build the hype.

We saw something similar from LG with official press renders leaked just a few weeks ahead of the LG G6 launch. We have also seen a few video ads here and there teasing the Galaxy S8 ahead of its official announcement at the end of March.

Unfortunately, it will still be awhile before we see any type of sales figures from the device that hasn’t even be announced yet. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Samsung rebounds from the Note 7 and if the company learned from its mistakes.