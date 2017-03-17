The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against LG by consumers who have been plagued by bootloop issues with the LG G4 and LG V10 . The phones originally suffered a confirmed defect where some components were not adequately soldered to the phones’ motherboards, causing them to freeze and reboot whenever the phones began to heat up.

LG had actually acknowledged this issue and claimed to fix it, with the company offering device repairs and exchanges to those affected. But apparently they were replacing devices with new units that had the same problems, and some even claimed LG wouldn’t service them out of warranty.

The lawsuit document suggests that over $5 million worth of damages in total are owed here across all those affected, which the document suggests is pretty much anyone who purchased an LG G4 or LG V10 in the United States. We’re sure there are tons more on a global basis, but those would obviously have to be taken care of by those residing there. Let’s see how this one pans out.

[via ArsTechnica]