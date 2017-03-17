Mar 17th, 2017

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against LG by consumers who have been plagued by bootloop issues with the LG G4 and LG V10. The phones originally suffered a confirmed defect where some components were not adequately soldered to the phones’ motherboards, causing them to freeze and reboot whenever the phones began to heat up.

LG had actually acknowledged this issue and claimed to fix it, with the company offering device repairs and exchanges to those affected. But apparently they were replacing devices with new units that had the same problems, and some even claimed LG wouldn’t service them out of warranty.

The lawsuit document suggests that over $5 million worth of damages in total are owed here across all those affected, which the document suggests is pretty much anyone who purchased an LG G4 or LG V10 in the United States. We’re sure there are tons more on a global basis, but those would obviously have to be taken care of by those residing there. Let’s see how this one pans out.

[via ArsTechnica]
local_offer    LG   LG G4   LG V10  

stars Further Reading

LG G6 release date and pricing revealed

LG G6 pre-orders kick off this Friday, March 17th on Verizon [LEAK]

Deal: Free Google Home with LG G6

LG G6: Top 6 reasons to buy it

LG G6 water resistance test

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak
closeHave a look at the new launcher and icons for the Samsung Galaxy S8

As much as we’ve seen of the hardware, there haven’t been a ton of leaks regarding the software on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Scratch that as of today.

10

more_vertNew gold Galaxy S8 Plus leaked photo appears online
closeLeaked photo of the gold Galaxy S8 Plus appears online

A new photo of the Galaxy S8 has appeared on Weibo, this time showcasing a gold Galaxy S8 Plus.