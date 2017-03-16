Mar 16th, 2017

Google Home is a great way to tap into the wealth of the internet’s knowledge, just by using your voice. Some users are now getting upset because they didn’t know that apparently that also meant opting into Google’s ad business — the search giant’s bread and butter — and as you would have guessed, they’re P-freakin-O’d.

As one user demonstrated on Twitter, asking Google Home about their daily agenda sparked Home to cleverly mention the opening of Beauty and the Beast (now in theaters) at the end. Here’s the direct quote from Assistant after speaking the time, weather, and daily commute times:

“By the way, Disney’s live action Beauty and The Beast opens today. In this version of the story, Belle is the inventor instead of Maurice. That rings truer if you ask me. For some more movie fun, ask me something about Belle.”

According to the user (and others on Reddit) the ad wasn’t based on any previous search queries, so it would appear this is paid spot from the film’s production company. Google, again, makes a ton of money off their ad business so while this isn’t really too surprising, some feel like they’ve been duped and/or would like a way to opt-out.

It’s also worth noting that some people are reporting that the ad is also showing up in Google Assistant on their phones, so this isn’t unique to Google Home. We’ve already tried getting the ad to play on our Pixel, but no luck so far. Google has yet to comment on exactly what’s going on here — and if we can expect to hear more spoken ads or opt-out — so we’ll update when or if they do.

UPDATE: According to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson says the ads aren’t really ads…

“This isn’t an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales.”

Huh?

[The Verge]
local_offer    Google   Google Assistant   Google Home  

stars Further Reading

LG G6 release date and pricing revealed

Tablets won't get Google Assistant

Google pushes Android 7.0 update to Nexus 6 t

LG G6 pre-orders kick off this Friday, March 17th on Verizon [LEAK]

Deal: Free Google Home with LG G6

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak
closeHave a look at the new launcher and icons for the Samsung Galaxy S8

As much as we’ve seen of the hardware, there haven’t been a ton of leaks regarding the software on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Scratch that as of today.