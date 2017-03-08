A lot of devices have recently been receiving the update to Android Nougat, however not everything has been smooth sailing. We’ve seen various OEMs halt the rollout due to bugs that were found, and ASUS was one of those companies.

ASUS was forced to pause the update for ZenFone 3 owners due to various issues that were found after the update was pushed to some users. However, those problems seem to be fixed as the company has confirmed that the rollout has resumed for both the ZE520KL and ZE552KL models.

In addition to bring the latest version of Android to ZenFone 3 users, the company has also implemented some changes to its pre-installed apps. These changes include improved touch performance, as well as changes to the volume options for ringtones and notifications.

Let us know if you’ve received the update, and if so, let us know how your device is running.

