Jan 18th, 2017

Earlier this month, ASUS began rolling out Android Nougat for the ZenFone 3. Those in the Philippines were the first to experience everything that Nougat has to offer, but it seems that there were some issues which have forced the company to halt the update.

Image courtesy of Phone Arena

The company confirmed this on its Facebook page, stating that the update rollout was being temporarily stopped due to bugs that need to be fixed. The company is also advising owners of the device to enable the auto update option with the System Update settings.

This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last, that we’ve seen OEMs struggle with rolling out the big Android Nougat update. However, hopefully these bugs can start getting cleared up so users can take advantage of everything that Nougat brings to your Android devices.

[Phone Arena | ASUS Facebook]
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   ASUS   ASUS ZenFone 3  

