So far all we’ve seen is a few leaked photos and renders of the Galaxy S8, but a new rumor suggests that the phone may come in an interesting new color. Noted leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted that the Galaxy S8’s retail listings are showing up for colors black, silver, and violet.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be out in Black, Silver and Violet (!) colors, retail listings show. S8 priced at 799, S8+ at 899 Euro. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 7, 2017

Samsung will probably have different descriptors for these colors once the phones have been officially unveiled, but this isn’t that surprising. The Galaxy Note 7’s Coral Blue proved so popular that Samsung brought the same color to the Galaxy S7 Edge. Could violet be the color of 2017? What do you think? Would you sport a purple phone?