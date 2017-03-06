It’s been 5 years since the Google Play Store was launched, providing us a haven for our favorite apps, games, and other forms of media. To celebrate, Google has compiled a list of the top sellers since the inception of the Play Store.
When looking through the list, these results likely won’t surprise you all that much. Especially when it comes to the Top Installed Apps, as 3 out of the 5 are currently owned by Facebook and are the most popular apps across all platforms.
Top Installed Games
Top Installed Apps
Top Selling Albums
- 25 – Adele
- The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe) – Eminem
- 1989 – Taylor Swift
- If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake
- To Pimp A Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar
Top Selling Tracks
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
- Royals – Lorde
- Blank Space – Taylor Swift
- Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) – Mark Ronson
- Happy (From “Despicable Me”) – Pharrell Williams
Top-Selling Movies
Top-Selling Books
- Fifty Shades of Grey, by E. L. James
- The Hunger Games Trilogy, by Suzanne Collins
- A Game of Thrones, by George R.R. Martin
- The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green
- Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn
Now that Google has shared the top selling items from the Play Store, give us a shout and let us know what some of your favorites have been over the past 5 years.
[The Verge | Google Play]