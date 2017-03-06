It’s been 5 years since the Google Play Store was launched, providing us a haven for our favorite apps, games, and other forms of media. To celebrate, Google has compiled a list of the top sellers since the inception of the Play Store.

When looking through the list, these results likely won’t surprise you all that much. Especially when it comes to the Top Installed Apps, as 3 out of the 5 are currently owned by Facebook and are the most popular apps across all platforms.

Top Installed Games

Top Installed Apps

Top Selling Albums

Top Selling Tracks

Top-Selling Movies

Top-Selling Books

Now that Google has shared the top selling items from the Play Store, give us a shout and let us know what some of your favorites have been over the past 5 years.

