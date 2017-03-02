The number of devices running Android Nougat steadily continues to grow. The latest devices to receive the update come from Motorola with the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus.

According to a support page from Republic Wireless, a “Maintenance Release (MR) soak” for these devices has started to roll out. This means that the Android Nougat won’t be coming to all devices at once, but select users will get the goodies.

The update brings your device up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and includes the December Android security patch. It’s a bit questionable that we’re seeing the December patch, as we kick off March, but hey, Motorola’s going to do what it wants.

If you have received the update, let us know how it’s running for you in the comments below.

[Republic Wireless | Motorola]