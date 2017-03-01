At the end of 2016, OnePlus scrambled to get Android Nougat to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T . The rollout went without much of a hitch, as many of us are now experiencing the greatness that comes with Nougat.

Now, OnePlus is ready to take it up a notch as they have announced Open Beta 3 for OxygenOS. This is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is just one release below where the Pixel and Nexus devices are currently at.

The update brings some minor changes here and there, but OnePlus has added a few improvements to the built-in gallery app. Here’s a look at the full changelog:

Key updates in this build:

Upgraded to Android 7.1.1

New Shot on OnePlus wallpaper option

Gallery Improvements New photo editor with watermark and photo straightening options Newly added media will be highlighted in Photos section Image location will be displayed on grid view Media can be grouped by month and year Folders and individual media can be hidden

General bug fixes

Known Issues and Fixes

Android pay not able to work on London TFL/Tube This can be resolved by updating the app via Play store

Compatability issues with certain third party apps

Now, the update can either be applied to your device manually, or via an OTA update. However, you’re only eligible for the OTA update if you’ve already flashed a previous build of the OxygenOS Open Beta. Hit the link below and check out the latest version of OxygenOS for your OnePlus 3T and let us know how it’s running for you.

[OnePlus]