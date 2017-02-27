T-Mobile is pulling another one of their random Uncarrier moves. They’ve announced a free line for any customer that currently has at least 2 lines.

You’re free to use the free line however you wish, whether that’s for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, and even a connected car.

The offer will only be available for a limited time, but you keep your free line forever so long as you don’t switch plans or leave T-Mobile. Not a bad reason to get yourself something nice if you can afford the device itself, so be sure to take advantage before it goes away.

[via T-Mobile]