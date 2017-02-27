Sony is at Mobile World Congress with a couple of new Android devices to show off. They might not be the bezel-less wonder we saw last week, but they look great nonetheless. The Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra have been officially announced. We got our hands on the new devices, as well as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

The Xperia XA1 looks every bit like a Sony phone. It has a healthy bezel on the top and bottom, but almost none on the sides. It has a 5-inch 720p display, MediaTek Kelio P20 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 2300 mAh battery, microSD card slot, and Android Nougat. The camera is 23MP on the rear and 8MP on the front.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra has basically the same design, but the top and bottom bezels aren’t nearly as big. It has a 6-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, 2700 mAh battery, microSD card slot, and Android Nougat. The Ultra has the same 23MP camera, but a bigger 16MP front shooter.

The XA1 will be available in May for $299, while the XA1 Ultra will be available around the same time. We don’t have pricing info for the Ultra. The phones will be available in the US at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.