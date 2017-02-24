Feb 24th, 2017

We’re only a few days away from the biggest event in mobile technology and the leaks won’t stop coming. This time there are a handful of new leaks about phones from Huawei, Xiaomi, and the new Moto G5.

Moto G5

The Moto G5 has appeared on the benchmark site GFXBench, giving us a look at the specs that will show up inside the phone. The phone will feature a 5″ Full HD screen powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The phone appears to have two RAM variants, 2GB and 3GB, while the storage is also split between 16GB and 32GB. The phone also appears to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone will feature a 2,800mAh battery that you won’t be able to remove.

Huawei P10

Also appearing on GFXBench this morning is the Huawei P10, which has had a handful of leaks ahead of its big reveal this weekend in Barcelona.

This listing shows that the Huawei P10 will feature a 5.1″ Full HD screen powered by Huawei’s own in-house Kirin 960 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone will also feature 64GB of storage and will likely feature a microSD slot so you can expand the storage capacity. The rear camera is a 12MP shooter and the front-facing camera is 8MP.

Earlier rumors had the Huawei P10 pegged with some crazy specs, so it’s nice to see something that’s a bit more inline with what we expect to see from the Chinese company.

Xiaomi Mi 5c

Our final GFX Bench leak for the day comes for the Xiaomi Mi 5c, which appears to be subtitled as the Xiaomi Mi 5c Meri. The phone will feature a 5.5″ Full HD screen, but it’s not clear if the screen is OLED or IPS LCD. The phone appears to be powered by Xiaomi’s own in-house Pinecone processor. The phone also appears to feature 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

