Feb 22nd, 2017

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This mode will allow you to take photos that are perfect squares, something that’ll prove useful for you Instagrammers and Twitterers and what have you.

What’ll be cool about this aspect ratio is the fact that the 2:1 ratio of the LG G6’s display allows you to fit another perfect 1:1 image on the screen. With that in mind, LG found the perfect way to use up all that screen real estate when shooting in this mode.

The top pane houses the world as seen through your lens. When you snap a photo, the preview will show up in the bottom pane. This gives you a way to review the photo you just took (and even quickly upload it to Instagram if you want) while ensuring you don’t miss another moment forming in your lens.

It’s not groundbreaking, and there will be plenty of reasons to continue using more traditional shooting modes like 4:3 and 16:9, but it’s still pretty cool and only adds to LG’s already great camera experience. We’ll hear more about the LG G6 as the days move on toward Mobile World Congress next week.
