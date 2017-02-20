LG is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone just a week from now at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing a few teasers about the upcoming handset. A new site has launched for customers to sign up to receive information about the LG G6 the moment it is released, but the site also contains an interesting blurb of information.

Toward the bottom of the page, a short paragraph about the LG G6 describes the phone as having a “sleek, full-metal body” alongside other features like a fingerprint scanner and “other premium design details.”

Rumored LG G6 Specs

5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

Fingerprint Scanner

Google Assistant

LG Pay/MST Payments

148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

Dual rear cameras

3,200mAh battery or greater

The LG G6 hasn’t been the most well-kept secret in the world of mobile tech, with several leaks ahead of the big show giving us an eyeful when it comes to the design of the phone. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation from LG that they will be using a more premium material like metal rather than plastic made to look like metal, as what was featured on the LG G3 .

Curious to know more about the LG G6 ahead of the official reveal? Check out everything we know about the phone so far.