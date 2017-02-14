LG is looking to impress with the upcoming LG G6 , if all these leaks and rumors are to be believed. We already know the phone will support a new Quad DAC similar to what we saw in the LG V20 , but now an LG senior official is quoted as saying the G6 will feature a high capacity battery larger than 3,200mAh.

Rumored LG G6 Specs

5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

Fingerprint Scanner

Google Assistant

LG Pay/MST Payments

148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

3,200mAh battery or greater

So far, the LG G6 is stacking up to be an interesting device if all of these rumors prove to be true. LG will officially unveil the device during its press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26th. As for when we can expect to see the device in our hands, the current rumor suggests that the device will go on sale in the US on April 7th.

