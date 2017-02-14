Feb 14th, 2017

LG is looking to impress with the upcoming LG G6, if all these leaks and rumors are to be believed. We already know the phone will support a new Quad DAC similar to what we saw in the LG V20, but now an LG senior official is quoted as saying the G6 will feature a high capacity battery larger than 3,200mAh.

Rumored LG G6 Specs

  • 5.7-inch QHD LCD Display; 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor
  • USB Type-C
  • Wireless Charging
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • Google Assistant
  • LG Pay/MST Payments
  • 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm
  • 3,200mAh battery or greater

So far, the LG G6 is stacking up to be an interesting device if all of these rumors prove to be true. LG will officially unveil the device during its press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26th. As for when we can expect to see the device in our hands, the current rumor suggests that the device will go on sale in the US on April 7th.

Interested in knowing more about the LG G6 and all the rumors and leaks we’ve seen so far? We’ve compiled a handy guide that has everything you need to know about the LG G6 ahead of the official release.
