Other than the different features and gimmicks that Samsung has been rumored to put in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, a large focus will be the quality of the batteries. These devices will mark the first major flagship’s from Samsung to be released after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Samsung has already claimed that it will be sticking with its own battery supplier, Samsung SDI, for the Galaxy S8. However, due to the sheer volume of devices that Samsung plans to manufacture, the company is looking to the likes of LG and Sony for some help.

The reason for Samsung reaching out to more than just one or two battery suppliers, is due to making sure the devices won’t have any issues. The company implemented a new series of checks and balances for its quality assurance process, which includes an 8-step program.

All eyes will be on Samsung once MWC 2017 has concluded, where the company is rumored to be holding an event in New York to unveil its latest and greatest.

[Wall Street Journal]