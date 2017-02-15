According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, both Google and Amazon want to bring more functionality to their digital assistant speaker devices, with both companies’ exploring ways in which the devices can make phone calls.

It’s a feature that customers have been asking to see in the devices for a while, but regulatory issues, access to emergency services, and user experience for the device are all reported to have given some pause to the development of the feature. Despite all that, the report says calling could arrive for both Google Home and Amazon Echo this year.

CNET reached out to both Google and Amazon about this report to see if they could get a comment. Google stated they’re always continuing to work on new updates for Google Home, but had nothing to share on this time. The Amazon spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on rumors and speculation.

How do you feel about the ability to make phone calls with a personal assistant? It’s not so different than what’s available already with Google Now, Siri, Cortana, and a ton of other digital assistants on your phone, so asking a speaker to make the call for you seems like the next logical step in that evolution of devices.