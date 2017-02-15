Feb 15th, 2017

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, both Google and Amazon want to bring more functionality to their digital assistant speaker devices, with both companies’ exploring ways in which the devices can make phone calls.

It’s a feature that customers have been asking to see in the devices for a while, but regulatory issues, access to emergency services, and user experience for the device are all reported to have given some pause to the development of the feature. Despite all that, the report says calling could arrive for both Google Home and Amazon Echo this year.

CNET reached out to both Google and Amazon about this report to see if they could get a comment. Google stated they’re always continuing to work on new updates for Google Home, but had nothing to share on this time. The Amazon spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on rumors and speculation.

How do you feel about the ability to make phone calls with a personal assistant? It’s not so different than what’s available already with Google Now, Siri, Cortana, and a ton of other digital assistants on your phone, so asking a speaker to make the call for you seems like the next logical step in that evolution of devices.

local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Echo   Google   Google Home  

stars Further Reading

New Google Phone app teardown reveals RCS calling features

The 128GB Black Pixel XL is back in stock

YouTube update brings new content suggestion to fullscreen videos

Google under investigation for anti-competitive practices with Android

Google Assistant is coming to Sony Bravia TVs

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGet a free pizza from T-Mobile and Papa John's
closeGet some free pizza courtesy of Papa John’s and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting on February 14th, and lasting for 4 weeks, T-Mobile has partnered with Papa John’s to give T-Mobile Tuesday users a free large pizza and 25% off regular menu orders.

2

more_vertYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T
closeYou can now purchase the 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T, but you’ll have to wait

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase, despite the device not shipping for 8 days. The 128GB variant is priced at $479, compared to $439 for the 64GB version.

3

more_vertDEAL: Get a tablet for free from T-Mobile
closeT-Mobile is offering 2 free tablets for joining T-Mobile ONE

T-Mobile is offering either a free Samsung Tab E or LG G Pad X 8.0 when purchasing the tablet through installment plans and signing up for T-Mobile ONE with at least 6GB of data.

4

more_vertVerizon brings back unlimited data plans
closeVerizon surprisingly reintroduces Unlimited Data plans starting at $80 per month

Verizon has announced it will be introducing an unlimited data plan for $80 per month, starting tomorrow, February 13th.

5

more_vertHow to remove apps
closeHow to remove unwanted apps from your Android phone

If you’re using an Android phone that isn’t a Pixel, there’s a pretty good chance it came with a bunch of pre-loaded apps that you have no intention of ever using. Thankfully, you can now remove almost any app.

6

more_vertGoogle and Amazon prepare to battle it out in 2017
closeGoogle may have to play catchup with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES 2017 and this may be cause for concern for Google’s planned expansion of Google Assistant.

7

more_vertPre-order the Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeThe new Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now available for pre-order for $499 from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the Google Store. The Chromebook Plus launches on Feb. 13th.

8

more_vertHow to turn off screen overlay
closeWhat to do when you get the annoying “screen overlay detected” message

Android has gotten a lot more user-friendly over the years, but there are still some things that can leave users scratching their heads. One of the most annoying recent Android problems is the “screen overlay detected” message.

9

more_vertEverything we know about the LG G6
closeHere’s everything we know so far about the LG G6

With Mobile World Congress 2017 looming, we take a look at all of the rumors surrounding the LG G6 and what could be coming from LG’s 2017 flagship.

10

more_vertSamsung will not release a Galaxy S8 "Edge"
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8+ is likely to replace the “Edge” variant

After some misconceptions regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+, along with the display sizes for both devices.