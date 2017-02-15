If you’re looking to jump on board with Motorola, but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for an accompanying Moto Mod, then Motorola has a great deal for you. For a limited time, if you purchase one of the Moto Z devices, then you will get a free Moto Mod, depending upon which model device you purchase.

If your purchase either the Moto Z or Moto Z Force (Droid editions included), then you’ll be able to get either the Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector. If you are looking to get the Moto Z Play, you’ll be gifted the JBL SoundBoost Speaker for free.

These deals are good for either the unlocked models, or the Verizon-exclusive variants. However, you won’t be able to walk into a Verizon store to get the goods, as you’ll need to purchase directly through Motorola.

Here are the different prices for the various devices:

Unlocked Moto Z – $699

Unlocked Moto Z Play – $449

Moto Z Droid – $624

Moto Z Force Droid – $720

Moto Z Play Droid – $408

As you can see, there are already some discounts available for the Verizon-exclusive lineup. So, on top of getting a free Moto Mod, you’ll be saving some cash on the device if you are on Verizon.

[GSMArena | Motorola]