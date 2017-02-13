If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the OnePlus 3T , but need more than 64GB of storage, then you’re in luck. OnePlus has officially made the 128GB Gunmetal variant available for purchase for $479.

The downside to this is that you’ll have to wait at least 8 days before the device is actually shipped to you. Oh, and if you were looking to pick up the OnePlus 3T in that gorgeous Soft Gold version in 128GB, you’re still out of luck.

Regardless, if you’re looking for one of the best smartphones of 2016, then you can head over to the link below and get your order in. If you’re okay with 64GB of storage, then you’ll be in luck as both the Gunmetal and Soft Gold variants are still shipping “immediately”.

Let us know whether you have decided to pick up a OnePlus 3T for yourself, and what your thoughts are for the 2016 “flagship killer”.

[Phone Arena | OnePlus]