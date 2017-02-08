Xiaomi took to the stage today in China to take the wraps off the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. The device is practically identical to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was launched in India last year.

The device features a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. The Redmi Note 4X also includes a 5MP front camera, along with a 13MP rear camera and a 4,100mAh battery.

The biggest difference between the standard Redmi Note 4 and the new Note 4X is the partnership that Xiaomi has created with Crypton Future Media. This allows for the introduction of a special edition version of the Note 4X which features Hatsune Miku, a Japanese hologram pop star.

To celebrate the partnership, Xiaomi announced those who purchase the Hatsune Miku Note 4X will get some goodies for free. The first gift is a Hatsune Miku branded case, and you will also get a special edition Mi power bank to match your device.

Xiaomi decided to hold back on pricing until the device is ready to launch which happens on February 14th.

[Xiaomi]