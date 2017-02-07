Xiaomi has been one of the busiest companies over the last year, as we have seen numerous new devices announced and launched. Now, the company is preparing to unveil its new Redmi Note 4X at an event in China tomorrow, and we have our first look at the device.

These renders show that the Note 4X will be available in a new green color, along with a slick black option. The design remains mostly unchanged when compared to the standard Redmi Note 4, however, it’s our understanding that the specs of the Note 4X will be slightly updated.

The device is rumored to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor in the International variant, with the Chinese model sticking with the same MediaTek Helio X20 that is found in the Redmi Note 4. The device is expected to include 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 4X is likely nothing more than an incremental update to the Note 4 lineup, but we’ll learn more about the device after it is announced tomorrow.

