Feb 3rd, 2017

Sprint’s newest technology is called LTE Advanced, which has download speeds up to 200MB. It uses three-carrier aggregation to improve data speeds. Right now, LTE Advanced is only available in select cities and a few devices. Sprint has added a few popular Android devices to the list.

Sprint flipped the switch for the Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, LG V20, and LG G5. The HTC Bolt was previously the only phone with LTE Advanced. If you live in San Francisco, Dallas, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Cleveland or Chicago, you can take advantage of the speeds. Sprint plans to roll out LTE Advanced to 6 more devices this year.

Do you qualify to use LTE Advanced?

