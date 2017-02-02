Feb 2nd, 2017

Earlier today a UK retailer accidentally leaked the release window for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, placing the handsets ready to launch sometime in mid-March after their reveal at Mobile World Congress later this month. Now an FCC filing has revealed the actual dimensions for the Moto G5 Plus.

The phone will feature a 5.5″ screen that’s likely to be 1080p, but the phone itself will be slightly thinner and more compact than the Moto G4 Plus.

  • Moto G4 Plus dimensions: 153 x 76.6 x 9.8 mm
  • Moto G5 Plus dimensions: 150 x 74 x ??mm

We don’t know if the device will be any thinner than the previous generation, but the leaked images in this filing appear to show a camera that’s located in the center of the device. Earlier leaked images suggested that the front-facing camera would appear on the upper right side of the device, at least for the baseline Moto G5.

The filing also reveals that battery capacity between the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G5 Plus will remain the same at 3,000mAh. TurboCharging is likely going to be supported, which should help alleviate some of the pain of having a non-removable battery.

Thanks, MotoG3!
