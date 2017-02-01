Samsung has new generation wireless earbuds coming up with the launch of the Galaxy S8, but if you are the type who doesn’t mind getting the older model on for a discounted price, then it’s perfectly fine to buy the originals right now.

Amazon has them for $145 today. That’s a $55 discount as it’s usually a $200 purchase. The deal only applies to the black and blue models, so if you’ve had your heart set on white then you’ll need to cough up a bit more.

We should also note that this does come with a US warranty, so if you ever have issues with it then Samsung should be able to take care of it no problem. Find the deal straight ahead.