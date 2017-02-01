Feb 1st, 2017

Samsung has new generation wireless earbuds coming up with the launch of the Galaxy S8, but if you are the type who doesn’t mind getting the older model on for a discounted price, then it’s perfectly fine to buy the originals right now.

Amazon has them for $145 today. That’s a $55 discount as it’s usually a $200 purchase. The deal only applies to the black and blue models, so if you’ve had your heart set on white then you’ll need to cough up a bit more.

We should also note that this does come with a US warranty, so if you ever have issues with it then Samsung should be able to take care of it no problem. Find the deal straight ahead.

Buy at Amazon
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Gear IconX  

stars Further Reading

Samsung will tease the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017

T-Mobile's Galaxy S7 Nougat on the way

Samsung schedules MWC announcement

Here we go again: will there or won’t t

Deal: $50 off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

8

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

9

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

10

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.