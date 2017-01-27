Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job. A lot of features were actually removed, but Google promised “regular updates.” One of the features that will be coming in the future is something that Hangouts has had for a while.

Google confirmed to 9to5 that they are working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice. For those that don’t know, VoIP stands for “voice over IP” a.k.a. voice calls over the internet. Currently, Google Voice can forward calls, but with VoIP, you could receive calls directly through your GV number. That would mean you could receive SMS and calls all through GV.

We don’t have a timetable for when these new features will be rolled out, but it’s an exciting time for Google Voice once again. If only they hadn’t abandoned it for half a decade. Do you still use Google Voice?