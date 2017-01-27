We knew it was coming and it’s finally here. Snapchat has been updated to version 10.0 and brings a few new design changes, including a new look to your search list.

The app was recently updated with the ability to chat with up to 16 people at a time, but the app has now been updated with some new paint. The main page for Snapchat hasn’t changed too much, but does offer a search bar at the top to quickly begin finding your favorite Snapchat buddies.

As for the new search option, you can see an all new interface along with details regarding when the last story was sent. Finally, the Stories page features a solid title bar, along with the removal of the search shortcut.

The new update is available to download now and you can do so by hitting that big green button below. Let us know what you think about the changes and whether Snapchat is running slow for you or not.