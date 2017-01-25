Jan 25th, 2017

We’ve been hearing rumors that both Samsung and LG have plans for flexible displays in the near future, but so far no concrete plans have been announced by either company. It’s undoubted that devices with flexible displays are in the future, but the question is when will we see these mass produced?

Japan Display Inc. has announced the development of a new flexible LCD screen they’re calling Full Active Flex. According to the manufacturer, the display uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the liquid crystal layer, which allows the display to be formed into curved shapes thanks to the flexibility. JDI also says the use of plastic substrate will prevent cracking from dropping the display.

JDI Full Active Flex Display specs

  • Display size: 5.5-inch
  • Number of pixels: 1080(xRGB)×1920 Full-HD
  • Resolution density: 401ppi
  • LCD driving frequency: 60Hz/30Hz/15Hz
  • LCD mode: Photo-Alignment IPS (IPS-NEOTM)
  • Surface luminance: 500cd/m2 (Typ.)
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1 (Typ.)

JDI says it plans to begin mass production of this new type of LCD display in 2018, with a focus for developing the tech for smartphone displays, laptop computers, and automotive displays.
