Jan 20th, 2017

T-Mobile Tuesdays is still a thing, and now it’s available to those who aren’t already subscribed to T-Mobile. However, instead of opening the application to be used by anyone, T-Mobile is claiming that subscribers can give their gifts away to friends and family on other carriers, including AT&T and Verizon.

For this upcoming week, T-Mobile is giving away two FandangoNOW movie rentals for free, along with two Shell gas discounts. The gas discounts will take $0.25 off per gallon, and either of these options can be gifted to someone else.

In addition to the free movie rentals and Shell gas discounts, T-Mobile is also including a $15 Lyft ride credit. This can also be given away if the T-Mobile subscriber feels like they want to.

In the press release, it’s stated that the T-Mobile Tuesdays application has been downloaded more than 10 million times, with over 27 million gifts being accepted. The carrier has also announced 4 new “epic giveaways” which include a 7-day Caribbean cruise, a new car and free shell gas for a year, along with an $8,000 Zappos shopping spree.

Are you still using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app? Let us know in the comments below.
local_offer    AT&T   T-Mobile   T-Mobile Tuesdays   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Get the Moto Z Droid for free

Verizon launches 5GB plan

Verizon furthering Note 7 procurement efforts

The Verizon Pixel is exceeding expectations

Verizon moving more people off unlimited data

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

3

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

4

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

5

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

6

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

7

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

8

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

9

more_vertThe Oppo Find 9 has been leaked
closeThe borderless Oppo Find 9 is leaked ahead of its official reveal

New details for the Oppo Find 9 have been leaked and show a new bezel-less design, along with the fact that the device will be available in 2 different variants once launched.

10

more_vertLG G6 to get a heat pipe
closeLG G6 is getting a heat pipe to keep it cool, among other great safety measures

LG is ticking all the boxes to make sure their phones don’t pose a safety hazard to anyone, because they can ill afford to make any mistakes.