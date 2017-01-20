T-Mobile Tuesdays is still a thing, and now it’s available to those who aren’t already subscribed to T-Mobile. However, instead of opening the application to be used by anyone, T-Mobile is claiming that subscribers can give their gifts away to friends and family on other carriers, including AT&T and Verizon.

For this upcoming week, T-Mobile is giving away two FandangoNOW movie rentals for free, along with two Shell gas discounts. The gas discounts will take $0.25 off per gallon, and either of these options can be gifted to someone else.

In addition to the free movie rentals and Shell gas discounts, T-Mobile is also including a $15 Lyft ride credit. This can also be given away if the T-Mobile subscriber feels like they want to.

In the press release, it’s stated that the T-Mobile Tuesdays application has been downloaded more than 10 million times, with over 27 million gifts being accepted. The carrier has also announced 4 new “epic giveaways” which include a 7-day Caribbean cruise, a new car and free shell gas for a year, along with an $8,000 Zappos shopping spree.

Are you still using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app? Let us know in the comments below.