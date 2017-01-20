Jan 20th, 2017

LG is starting to prepare for the launch of the LG G6 at Mobile World Congress. The company has revealed the device will be unveiled on February 26th, and has also shared a video teasing some of the features expected to come to the device.

However, for the most part, we still didn’t know what the G6 would look like other than random renders. Now, Ghostek is back at it again by sharing its new case options for the G6. The case-maker pulled the same trick last week with the Galaxy S8 and is back with the LG G6.

Looking at these new renders, we can see that LG is following through on its plans to give up on modularity. Instead, it appears that the G6 will look like a modified version of the LG V20 which was launched late in 2016.

The dual-lens camera setup returns on the rear of the device, with the fingerprint sensor/power button nestled below the module. Moving to the device, it looks like the G6 will be slimmed down while including an all-metal design.

With MWC 2017 creeping up on us, we’ll likely learn more about the G6 in weeks leading up to its official unveiling. Regardless, we are expecting the G6 to include a new 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD display, the Snapdragon 835 processor, and at least 4GB of RAM. The device is also expected to feature a new “heat pipe” to ensure that the G6 doesn’t overheat or cause another safety hazard.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about how the LG G6 is shaping up.

