Jan 19th, 2017

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you haven’t been alone. In fact, an issue thread over at the Android code repository has been brewing for months.

Thankfully, the wait for a fix may soon be over. A Google project member has confirmed that the development team has fixed the issue.

The only matter now is figuring out when it’ll be made available. They were only willing to share that they will have it in a “future build.” We assume the build would be one of the monthly security updates coming out and we’d hope it’s the very next one, but there’s the possibility that it could come at a later time.

In any case, knowing the bug has been squashed offers some nice peace of mind for those who were suffering.
