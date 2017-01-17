We may be looking at the end of the Moto 360 lineup, as Google has removed the beloved smartwatch from its online storefront. Originally released in 2014, the Moto 360 was the first of 2 Android Wear smartwatches, along with the LG G Watch.

Then in 2015, Motorola came back with the 2nd generation Moto 360 and improved upon many of the complaints that original owners had. Ever since the official release, it has been a mainstay of the Google Store, until today.

Regardless, with a new rumor suggesting the release of 2 new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches from LG and Google, we may not have to wait long to forget our sorrows. In the meantime, we’ll pour one out for the Moto 360 2015 to remember all the great times.

[Reddit | Google Store]